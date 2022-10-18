The Ayersville natatorium fundraising campaign is nearing an end, reported Superintendent Beth Hench at the Ayersville Local Schools board of education meeting Monday evening.
The pool chemicals have been balanced, she said, however, there is a slight setback. One of the water pumps had sprung a leak, which Hench admitted was predicted considering it was being turned on after a period of disuse.
A replacement part has been ordered, and as soon as that comes in, the pool will be ready to accept people again.
In other news, the board approved:
• the following donations: $250 from Sons of the American Legion #541 to the band fund, $1 from an anonymous donor to the Cheer Camp fund, $30,000 from Quintin Yao in memory of Lay-Ching Alice Yao to the natatorium fund, $100 from Ken’s Furniture to the natatorium fund, $487.50 from United Way to the Elementary Principal’s fund; $1,735.28 from United Way to the general fund; $165 from Kona Ice to the high school principal’s fund.
• insurance rates set by Northern Buckeye Health Plan for 2023.
• creation of fund 599-9123 (OFCC school safety fund).
• school-related organization registrations for the Football Parents’ Association and Ayersville Music Boosters.
• revised K-12 fees for the 2022-23 school year.
• recognition of an indoor track program from November 2022-March 2023 to allow students to complete in the state indoor track meets as members of the district. All costs, travel and liability will be the individual’s responsibility.
• seven non-certified individuals to various supplemental contracts for the 2022-23 school year.
• the resignation of Rosceline Kieffer for the purpose of retirement, effective June 2, 2023.
• the resignation of Lisa Fast for the purpose of retirement, effective June 2, 2023.
• Justin Miller and Craig Siebeneck as volunteers for the 2022-23 school year, pending completion of requirements.
• hiring students Jadan Rau and Sadie Sutton as pool workers with pay as per the board-approved rate and upon completion of requirements.
• the updated list of certified substitutes from the NWOESC for the 2022-23 school year, to be paid at the board-approved rate.
• the updated list of paraprofessional/classified substitutes from the NWOESC for the 2022-23 school year, to be paid at the board-approved rate.
• the hiring of Samantha Kent, as long-term substitute for the 2022-23 school year as needed contingent upon license requirements.
