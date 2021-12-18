Ayersville choir holy cross

The Ayersville Pilot Choir spread Christmas cheer on Friday by performing at five stops during a community tour around Defiance. The choir performed at Holy Cross Catholic School, The Laurels of Defiance, Kingsbury Place, Good Samaritan School and History Studios in downtown. The group sang Christmas music, a violin solo was performed and each member of the choir introduced themselves at each stop. Holy Cross was the first stop on the tour Friday. Here, the choir entertains the students and staff of the school.

 Tim McDonough/C-N Photo

The Ayersville Pilot Choir spread Christmas cheer on Friday by performing at five stops during a community tour around Defiance. The choir performed at Holy Cross Catholic School, The Laurels of Defiance, Kingsbury Place, Good Samaritan School and History Studios in downtown. The group sang Christmas music, a violin solo was performed and each member of the choir introduced themselves at each stop. Holy Cross was the first stop on the tour Friday. Here, the choir entertains the students and staff of the school.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Load comments