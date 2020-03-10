Ayersville Local Schools held an open house on Sunday. During the event, visitors could look around both the old and new school buildings, check out classrooms, see student projects and talk to teachers and district officials. During the event, cast members of the spring musical “All Shook Up” held a performance (Inset photo), while district alumni sit and look through the district’s old yearbooks and reminisce about their time as Pilots.
Breaking News
Ayersville open house
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.