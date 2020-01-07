• Defiance County
Meeting set:
A town hall meeting has been scheduled at Ayersville High School on Jan. 22 at 6:30 p.m. in the Russell B. Leuthold Auditorium. The meeting is an opportunity for the community to talk with school officials about the state of the district and its upcoming levy that will be on the March ballot.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.