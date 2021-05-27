• Correction
The information for Ayersville's Memorial Day service which appeared in Tuesday edition of The Crescent-News was incorrect.
Due to concerns over COVID-19, the decision was made to do a virtual ceremony this year. The Memorial Day ceremony will involve members of the Highland Township Fire Department and Defiance AMVETS Post 1991, with Brad Morrison, a retired U.S. Navy veteran, serving as featured speaker.
The ceremony will be posted for public viewing at 9 a.m. Monday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.