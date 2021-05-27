• Correction

The information for Ayersville's Memorial Day service which appeared in Tuesday edition of The Crescent-News was incorrect.

Due to concerns over COVID-19, the decision was made to do a virtual ceremony this year. The Memorial Day ceremony will involve members of the Highland Township Fire Department and Defiance AMVETS Post 1991, with Brad Morrison, a retired U.S. Navy veteran, serving as featured speaker.

The ceremony will be posted for public viewing at 9 a.m. Monday.

