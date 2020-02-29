AYERSVILLE — Voters in the Ayersville Local School District will decide on March 17 whether to pass a 0.75% income tax levy for operating expenses of the district.
The levy, which is for two years, is for an additional 0.75% in income tax revenue. The current 1% income tax levy passed in 2007, and was renewed in 2012 and 2017. If passed, the additional 0.75% would cost an individual making $100,000 per year $2.05 per day (or approximately $750 per year), and generate approximately $678,000 in revenue.
Town hall meetings and an Ayersville Local Board of Education work session have been held to discuss why the district is seeking the additional revenue, and answer any questions, with an open house at the school slated March 8 from 2-4 p.m. Superintendent Don Diglia explained why the district is looking at a revenue shortfall of $1,737,968 by fiscal year 2023.
“State funding has not kept up with the increase in our operating expenses, or in the reductions in general fund revenue in the form of tangible personal property (TPP) tax revenue, and the loss of public utility personal property tax from General Motors,” explained Diglia. “As a result, we are asking the community for an additional 0.75% income tax operating levy.
“We realize it’s a big request, but it’s needed because what we’re dealing with is the result of a broken state funding formula,” continued Diglia. “For years, education in Ohio has been funded by how much state legislators have on hand, not what it costs to educate a child. About 84% of the 610 school districts in the state have either been on the guarantee, or are capped. This year, however, the state is treating everyone the same and has basically frozen funding.”
Specifically, Diglia pointed to a loss of almost $414,000 in the general revenue fund since 2016, with $241,000 lost due to the phase out of the TPP tax received from the state; and $173,000 from the loss of public utility personal property tax from General Motors (GM). Over the course of the next six years, the loss of TPP is estimated to be $378,000, while the district will continue to see a loss of $173,000 in revenue each year from the loss of the GM tax.
“When the current 1% income tax levy was passed in 2007, we were receiving $1,340,188 from TPP, and in 2019 we will receive $255,577, a loss of more than $1.1 million,” said Diglia. “If we didn’t lose just the TPP taxes beginning in 2016, the difference between now and 2023 when we’re expected to see a deficit of $1,737,968, is a positive $3,222,431.”
Following the defeat of a 1% income tax levy in November, the decision was made to lower the request to the 0.75% income tax levy. Diglia shared a list of cuts that have been made, and/or will be made in the near future, to reduce spending. This list includes:
• Educational supplies and professional development spending have been reduced.
• The 7 Mindsets software will be paid through a K-12 Prevention Grant.
• Effective Feb. 1, one full-time treasurer’s assistant position was reduced to part-time.
• Effective March 1, one maintenance position will be eliminated.
• Effective April 1, one principal position will be eliminated.
• A total of 10 teaching positions and one classified position have been reduced since the 2008-09 school year.
• One teaching position will be eliminated for the 2020-21 school year.
• One section of preschool will be eliminated for the 2020-21 school year.
• Two additional teaching positions will be reduced for the 2021-22 school year (following the retirement of two educators).
• A new bus purchase has been eliminated for 2022.
In addition, following negotiations, a total wage and step increase freeze for one year for every staff member in the district was approved at the February meeting of the board.
“Our initial levy request was for 1%, so when we reduced that to 0.75% in the hopes it would have a better chance of passing, we had to make additional cuts,” said Diglia. “With everything that has been cut and will be cut in the future, we are looking at savings close to $400,000. With the passage of the levy, and these cuts, that should eliminate deficit spending.”
If the levy were to fail, Diglia called that outcome “devastating.”
“With the substantial cuts we are making, if the levy were to fail, we’d have to cut additional programs and positions (in upwards of $600,000),” said Diglia. “That could possibly be nine positions, and we would be looking at pay-to-participate for extra-curricular activities such as athletics and performing arts. The amount of that fee is yet to be determined, because it will depend on supplemental programs we could cut to reduce that fee.”
According to Diglia, the failure of the levy would not just bring additional cuts, but more than likely a loss of students to the district.
“Our concern is not only losing open-enrollment students, but resident students, who will go to different schools to participate in programs we will no longer be able to offer,” said Diglia. “This is a shared concern with our administration and all our staff.
“The Ayersville community has always prided itself on our school, and the cuts that would have to be made would severely damage the reputation of our excellent district the community has supported for years,” added Diglia. “We have a great, dedicated teaching staff, support staff and administrative staff, and there’s a real sense of urgency since the failure of the levy in November. We know the disastrous effects another levy failure could mean.”
For more information, or to ask questions, contact Diglia at Ddiglia@ayersvillepilots.org.
