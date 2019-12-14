Ayersville Local Schools concluded a holiday fundraiser for the family of Jenni Martin on Friday. The school raised $10,000 for Martin, who works as the school nurse at Ayersville and is currently battling ALS. The administrators at the schools promised to have their heads shaved if they raised that much money during their “Pennies for Jenni” campaign, so here, Ayersville Middle School principal Kirk Jones gets his head shaved by Jenny Maag, as Ayersville Elementary School principal Beth Hench and Ayersville High School principal Jeremy Kuhlman watch (above photo). Below, the Martin family, from left: Kortni, Korbyn, Jeff, Jenni, Kaylor and K.J. poses with the check for $10,000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.