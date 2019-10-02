AYERSVILLE — Ayersville Local Schools is currently accepting nominations for its 2020 Hall of Honor.
The purpose of the Hall of Honor is to recognize and honor those who through humanitarian performance, professional achievements and/or civic patriotic service, reflect credit on Ayersville Local Schools, so that current students can identify with the past and establish goals for the future.
A maximum of three honorees will be selected each year and recognized/inducted at a winter event. The criteria to nominate a graduate of Ayersville High School is as follows: Has established themselves as a good example for Ayersville students; at least 10 years interim between graduation and the induction; and significant or outstanding achievement or contribution in a vocational field, community service, philanthropic endeavor and/or civil/patriotic duty.
The criteria to nominate a former staff and others is as follows: Has established themselves as a good example for Ayersville students; at least five years interim between employment with Ayersville Local Schools and the induction; and extraordinary service to Ayersville Local Schools.
Applications can be found at http://ayersville.org/cms/One.aspx?portalId=43794&pageId=6324713.
For more information, call 419-395-1111.
