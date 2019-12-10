Ayersville levy meeting held

A levy meeting was held Sunday at the Ayersville Local Schools commons area. The meeting helped answer questions from both community and staff members regarding the upcoming levy while also helping form levy committees to help spread the information throughout the community. More than 100 people attended the meeting. In the future, the levy committee plans on holding town hall meetings to help answer more questions from the community. Here, superintendent Don Diglia answers a question during the meeting.
