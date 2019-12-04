• Defiance County
Committee meeting:
There will be an Ayersville Local School levy committee meeting on Sunday at 4 p.m. The event will be held in the commons area and will be an opportunity for community members to learn about the upcoming levy and to help educate other community members about levy information.
