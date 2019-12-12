Ayersville High School recently inducted 23 new members into the National Honor Society. New members, include front row, from left: Katelyn Becker, Karley Mansfield, Allison Mohr, Madison Rowe, Elizabeth Wank, Samantha Barrera. Back row, from left: Logan Schlachter, Kaylynn Wellman, Abigail Baldwin, Kara Retcher, Kallen Brown, Tanner Branham, Brayden Amoroso. Not pictured: Evan Clark, Ryan Clark and Allison Engel.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.