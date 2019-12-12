Ayersville NHS inductees
Photo courtesy Jeremy Kuhlman

Ayersville High School recently inducted 23 new members into the National Honor Society. New members, include front row, from left: Katelyn Becker, Karley Mansfield, Allison Mohr, Madison Rowe, Elizabeth Wank, Samantha Barrera. Back row, from left: Logan Schlachter, Kaylynn Wellman, Abigail Baldwin, Kara Retcher, Kallen Brown, Tanner Branham, Brayden Amoroso. Not pictured: Evan Clark, Ryan Clark and Allison Engel.

Load comments