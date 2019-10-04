Ayersville HS homecoming
Photo courtesy of Ayersville Schools

Ayersville High School’s homecoming is set for Oct. 11-12. The game will be on Friday, with the dance on Saturday. Pictured are, in front, from left: ball carrier Zeke Sehlmeyer, crown carrier Alexa Baker, and queen nominees Kassidey Grennay, Callie Dishop and Kryshel Dales. And in back, from left: sophomore escort Jakob Trevino and attendant Lily Weisgerber; king nominees Dakota Oswalt, Noah Fisher and Nathan Vold; junior attendant Kelly Limbaugh and escort Kallen Brown; and freshman attendant Nikole Vold and escort Weston McGuire.

Load comments