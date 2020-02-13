Ayersville High School will host its winter homecoming festivities this weekend. The homecoming game is Saturday against Montpelier, with the dance following the game. The court includes, in front: ball carrier London Pippins and crown carrier Madilynn Schafer. Middle row, from left: freshman Kaylee Dockery and Blake Hauenstein, juniors Kaylynn Wellman and Cameron Cook, and sophomores Maci Froelich and Jacob Stiltner. And in back, from left: king and queen nominees, Isaac Schindler, Marissa Campos, Trevor Okuley, Jenna Baldwin, Tanner Addington and Taylor Addington.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.