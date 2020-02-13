Ayersville High School will host its winter homecoming festivities this weekend. The homecoming game is Saturday against Montpelier, with the dance following the game. The court includes, in front: ball carrier London Pippins and crown carrier Madilynn Schafer. Middle row, from left: freshman Kaylee Dockery and Blake Hauenstein, juniors Kaylynn Wellman and Cameron Cook, and sophomores Maci Froelich and Jacob Stiltner. And in back, from left: king and queen nominees, Isaac Schindler, Marissa Campos, Trevor Okuley, Jenna Baldwin, Tanner Addington and Taylor Addington.

