Ayersville Homecoming court

Ayersville High School will host its homecoming football game Friday against Green Meadows Conference opponent Antwerp. The homecoming court includes, from left: seniors Brayden Amoroso, Evan Clark and Kallen Brown; junior Bradley Young; sophomore Eli Hastedt and freshman Abe DeLano. Back row, from left: seniors Kaylynn Wellman, Allison Engel and Kaylor Martin; junior McKennah Wolfrum; sophomore Grace Meulman and freshman Amya Lloyd. Seated at right are crown carrier Briella Bennett and ball carrier Parker Geren.
