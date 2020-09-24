Ayersville Homecoming court
Photo courtesy of Ayersville High School

Ayersville High School will host its homecoming football game Friday against Green Meadows Conference opponent Antwerp. The homecoming court includes, from left: seniors Brayden Amoroso, Evan Clark and Kallen Brown; junior Bradley Young; sophomore Eli Hastedt and freshman Abe DeLano. Back row, from left: seniors Kaylynn Wellman, Allison Engel and Kaylor Martin; junior McKennah Wolfrum; sophomore Grace Meulman and freshman Amya Lloyd. Seated at right are crown carrier Briella Bennett and ball carrier Parker Geren.

