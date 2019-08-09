Ayersville band camp
Chuck Martinez-Brandon/C-N Photo

The Ayersville High School marching band is holding its annual band camp this week. On Thursday, the band held its parents’ performance to show off what they have been working on throughout the week. On Saturday, camp will culminate with a car wash from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Auto Zone on North Clinton Street in Defiance. Proceeds from the car wash will go toward funding the band’s trip this spring to Disney World. Here, members of the band practice some of their halftime numbers.

Load comments