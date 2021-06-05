The Ayersville Local Schools recently received $1,000 from the Moose Lodge Family Center for Lady Pilots basketball uniforms. Pictured discussing the grant, from left, are Chuck Florence Ayersville Assistant Girls Basketball Coach, Tim Nicely – Head Girls Basketball Coach, and Stacy McCartney – Moose Lodge Administrator.
