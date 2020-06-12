FORT WAYNE — A career that has seen interesting stops saw a reward given recently, as 2002 Ayersville High School graduate Tyson Waldron was recently named the 2019 Indiana State Police Trooper of the Year.
Waldron was first named District Trooper of the Year for his district in Fort Wayne. He was nominated by leadership in his department before being selected by a panel that included Indiana State Police Superintendent Douglas Carter.
Waldron's path to the award, however, is far from a straight line as the area native started in the Army Reserve and transferred to the National Guard, but was deployed to Afghanistan for 14.5 months in 2004-05. After returning to study criminal justice at Defiance College, Waldron was again deployed in 2008, this time to Iraq.
After returning stateside to serve in a recruiting role, Waldron later joined the state police, starting out at the post in Peru, Ind., a city of around 11,000 located 60 miles west of Fort Wayne.
After 3.5 years served there, Waldron transferred to the Fort Wayne post in 2016.
"It was a huge surprise to me when they told me it was for the state of Indiana," admitted Waldron, a brother to Defiance Police Lt. Steve Waldron and Shayna Waldron Booher, a juvenile probation supervisor in Putnam County. "I knew I'd gotten it for the district, but when my lieutenant told me it was for Indiana, it took me back. It was a huge shock but a huge honor as well."
"I'm just a small-school Ayersville graduate and to make my way to this point and be named trooper of the year for the whole state, it's amazing to even hear something like that."
According to a release, the award "is bestowed upon a deserving trooper that exemplifies the department's high standards and expectations as related to the overall mission. Leadership, productivity, service to the community, both on and off duty, and assigned responsibilities are just a few areas taken into consideration when nominated."
The release noted that during 2019, Waldron had 1,515 traffic contacts, 31 OVI arrests, 220 criminal arrests (44 for felony crimes) and 124 K-9 usage reports.
Waldron has served as a K-9 handler with his partner Zeus since 2016, in line with his brother, Steve's, tenure as a K-9 officer with the Defiance force from 2002-09.
"He was my big motivation to get into law enforcement originally and also to be a K-9 handler," explained Waldron, who is certified as a drug recognition expert and achieved the aforementioned goals despite missing over 38 days on military orders and 20 days taken for the birth of his son. "We always stay close to this day and whenever I get a chance to do a ride-along with him, I do. I like to come home to visit."
