AYERSVILLE — Ayersville first-grade teacher Kristie Brickner was awarded a WRITE Grant from FriendsOffice of Findlay on Thursday, that includes several different learning materials for students and parents.
Representatives from FriendsOffice, an office supply company that sells "Everything for people@work," with its headquarters in Findlay, were on hand at Ayersville Elementary school to present the materials to Brickner.
Supplies Brickner received include: a stethoscope, real to life x-rays, my body action cards, STEM idea books, leveled science readers, passport books, dice, wipe-off dry erase pockets, to name just a few.
Brickner will use the materials in integrated language arts, with science and social studies activities, to present more real-life experiences where students learn through trials and travels. In addition, she plans on using the tools to host a math night for parents.
