AYERSVILLE — Ayersville Local Schools recently had a pair of students have artwork accepted into exhibits.
Laura Pahl, an eighth-grader, has had artwork chosen to be exhibited in the 2020 Ohio Art Education Association’s (OAEA) Young People’s Art Exhibition. The exhibit represents Ohio students in pre-kindergarten through grade 8 and is on display at Rhodes State Office Tower in Columbus through March 18.
One hundred thirty-five pieces were selected for the juried show from the eight regions of the state that represent OAEA. The exhibit is sponsored by the Ohio Art Education Association, the professional organization for art teachers in Ohio. OAEA works to promote the arts and recognizes quality student art throughout the state through various exhibits at state and regional levels. The Young People’s Art Exhibition comes about through many volunteer hours by art teachers in Ohio. Pahl’s artwork was submitted for the show by Ayersville art teacher Audra Manriquez.
A reception and awards ceremony will be held at Rhodes Office Tower on Saturday for the young artists, their families and teachers.
Also having artwork accepted into an exhibit was Pilot kindergarten student Ava Okuley.
Okuley’s artwork was chosen to be exhibited in the 40th annual Youth Art Month Exhibition, sponsored by the OAEA. The exhibit represents Ohio students in pre-kindergarten through grade 8 and is on display at the State Teacher’s Retirement Systems (STRS) building, 275 E. Broad St., Columbus, through March 21.
Okuley is also a student of Manriquez.
A reception and awards ceremony will be held at the STRS Building on Saturday for the young artists, their families and teachers.
