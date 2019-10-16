AYERSVILLE — The Ayersville Local School District went on lockdown Tuesday afternoon when a female student allegedly pushed the panic button in an office.

According to superintendent Don Diglia, after 2 p.m., a high school student allegedly pressed the button, which was located in the elementary office. The incident occurred between class periods so the hallways were filled with students at the time. The lockdown took place throughout the entire school.

“The staff did an excellent job, pulling students into the rooms and locking the doors,” said Diglia. “It was an ‘unscheduled’ emergency, but the staff did a great job.” A headcount also was taken at that time to account for all students.

The Defiance County Sheriff’s Office was called to the scene at 2:11 p.m. and the student was removed from the school. Diglia noted that there may be charges filed against the youth. School officials also are expected to meet with her concerning school disciplinary action.

Tags

Load comments