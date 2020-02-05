Ayersville chili cook-off
Photo courtesy of South Richland FD

The Ayersville PTO chilli cook-off event was held Saturday at the school to raise money benefiting the students at Ayersville. The winning team was South Richland Fire Department. On hand for the presentation were Ayersville Elementary School principal Beth Hench (left), Assistant Chief Paul Seibert and Carrie Kent, EMT. Other competitors included Defiance County DARE, Highland Township Fire Department, Ayersville teachers, Ayersville Local Board of Education, Ayersville Athletic Boosters, Ayersville PTO, Ayersville United Methodist Church and the Stiltner family.

