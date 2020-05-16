• Defiance County
Ayersville board:
The Ayersville Local Board of Education will meet Monday at 6 p.m., with the meeting broadcasted live on YouTube. The link will be available on the district website one hour prior to meeting. If any community members wish to address the board, they are asked to write a letter to the board president and their questions will be addressed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.