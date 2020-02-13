• Defiance County
Public invited:
The Ayersville Local Board of Education is inviting community members who have questions about the district or the upcoming tax levy request, to join district officials and board members before Monday's meeting in the board meeting room (the old study hall). Officials will be available from 5:15-6 p.m. to answer questions and concerns. The board's regularly scheduled meeting will follow at 6 p.m.
