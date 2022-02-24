• Defiance County
Awareness Month:
March is Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month and on March 1 at 9 a.m., the Defiance County Commissioners will make a proclamation at the Defiance County Board of Developmental Disabilities.
On March 2, at 9:30 a.m., the City of Defiance will also make a proclamation at City Hall with a group of students from the Good Samaritan School in attendance.
