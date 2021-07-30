This year's 2021 Excellence in Youth Leadership Award winners have spent their Make a Difference Grant funds to make the community a better place.
The awards were presented in May with the support of local organizations and sponsors, such as Cupp’s Mobile Tool Sales and Bachman’s Mobile Tool Sales, area local schools, and The Leader in Me Program at Holy Cross Catholic School in Defiance.
Each winner was selected from a group of nominees by an independent panel of volunteer judges.
The winner in each age group received a $100 Make a Difference Grant to award to a Defiance County non-profit organization, or to use for an act of kindness. The grants are sponsored by the Women’s Giving Circle of Defiance County.
The winners, Hannah Siler, a first-grader at Holy Cross Catholic School (HCCS), (K-2 category); Natalie Kost, a fifth-grader at Defiance Elementary School, (3-5 category); and Lukas Bennett, a seventh-grader at Tinora Middle School, (6-8 category), each used their $100 grant different ways.
Siler recently presented her $100 grant to the Defiance Fire Department. She and her family were in attendance, and were invited to take a tour of the fire department. The grant money has been put in a savings fund and will be used in the future on needs of the fire department.
"I would like to donate my Make a Difference Grant to the fire department," said Siler. "My great-grandfather was fire chief a long time ago (Robert Ort) and I wanted to help out like he did!"
Kost, meanwhile, used her grant funds to give away free ice cream from her grandfather's ice cream cart, to people in attendance at her softball game in June at Defiance College.
"It sounded fun and I thought people would enjoy it. They did," said Kost. "It put a smile on people's faces, and it made me feel good."
Bennett used his Make a Difference Grant to purchase slime kits for students at the Holy Cross STEM (science, technology, engineering, math) camp in June. Bennett volunteered to help at the camp and led the slime kit activity.
"I chose this act of kindness to make a difference with the students," said Bennett. "In the future, I hope to be a teacher and continue to make a difference in young lives. The students learned about science in a fun way, and enjoyed the activity."
