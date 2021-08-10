Auxiliary makes donation
Todd Helberg/C-N Photo

Defiance Eagles Auxiliary 372 has made a $1,000 donation to the Defiance Humane Society. Presenting the donation to Justin F. Coressel Animal Shelter Executive Director Lisa Weaner (second from left) are, from left: Auxiliary members Donna Baldwin, Terri Flory and Mert Grogg.

