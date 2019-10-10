• Henry County
Auxiliary birthday:
The Holgate American Legion Auxiliary will celebrate its 100th birthday on Oct. 20 at 1:30 p.m. at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church on Joe E. Brown Avenue. The event is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be served. Door prizes will be available, with entertainment by “The Hot Flashes."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.