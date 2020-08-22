The Defiance Dream Center will be offering two 10-week courses for individuals in northwest Ohio to obtain an industry recognized credential in the automotive and construction fields.
The classes, starting Sept. 21, are designed by Custom Training Solutions, a division of Northwest State Community College. Individuals that are interested in the opportunity, are encouraged to reach out to see if they qualify for the classes, to be provided at no cost.
The Defiance Dream Center, located at 1935 E. Second St., partners together with various organizations and businesses to equip and train students with skilled trades needed to possess today’s employment needs (construction, plumbing, electrical, welding, automotive, etc.).
The students who have successfully graduated through this initiative are all 100% employed full time utilizing the skills they learned.
This opportunity will enable learners to gain skills, exposure and obtain an industry recognized credential. With local unemployment rates hovering between 9-10% in Defiance, Henry, Paulding, and Williams counties, according to the Office of Workforce Development — Bureau of Labor Market Information, these courses are an opportunity to upskill and reskill the local population with in-demand skills.
For more information on the classes and to apply, call or text 567-245-1259. These classes are offered through a partnership between the Defiance Dream Center, OhioMeansJobs – Defiance and Paulding counties, Northwest State Community College and Custom Training Solutions.
