autism donation photo

Lance Sherry (second from right), owner of Buckeye Roofing and Exteriors, held an autism awareness fundraiser recently. Receiving donations of $1,000 each were the Defiance County Board of Developmental Disabilities/Good Samaritan School and the Andrew Jimenez Autism Fund. Pictured here, from left, are: Dennis Myers, DD director of early intervention; Pat Uhlenhake, DD director of community services; Bri Rivera, office and marketing specialist for Buckeye Roofing and Exteriors; Sherry; and Drake Jimenez, owner of Holy Hill Media and The Andrew Jimenez Autism Fund.

 Photo courtesy of Holy Hill Media

Lance Sherry, owner of Buckeye Roofing and Exteriors, has donated $1,000 each to the Defiance County Board of Developmental Disabilities/Good Samaritan School and the Andrew Jimenez Autism Fund.


Tags

Load comments