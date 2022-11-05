Lance Sherry, owner of Buckeye Roofing and Exteriors, has donated $1,000 each to the Defiance County Board of Developmental Disabilities/Good Samaritan School and the Andrew Jimenez Autism Fund.
The presentations represent the beginning of Sherry’s efforts to bring awareness to autism spectrum disorder (ASD).
ASD can be described as a developmental disability caused by differences in the brain. People with ASD often have problems with social communication and interaction and have restricted or repetitive behaviors or interests. People with ASD may also have different ways of learning, moving, or paying attention.
Sherry’s interest is very personal and firsthand. His five-year-old son has been diagnosed as being on the autism spectrum. One of the first things Sherry noticed was the lack of events to being awareness to autism.
He decided that it was up to him to begin such an event that would be held annually to help raise awareness while raising funds and having fun too.
“It is a way to give back to the community,” he commented.
The first “See the Able, Not the Label” Autism Awareness Event took place in August with food trucks, a raffle, face painting, bounce house, sensory station, balloon animals and a sing-along. The Pink Panther even made an appearance.
The event raised $1,869.90, which Sherry rounded up to $2,000.
Sherry partnered with another local business owner Drake Jimenez of Holy Hill Media for the inaugural event. This cause is also near and dear to the heart of Jimenez. His brother Andrew, or Drew, was autistic and non-verbal, and a huge inspiration to Drake. Drew passed at 21. Drake’s plan is to continue to honor Drew’s legacy as God opens doors.
Community support for the event was evident with several businesses donating gift cards and baskets for raffles.
The on-site food trucks donated a portion of their sales along with each holding raffles. Volunteers filled in where needed for the day’s activities. Keller Trucking sent their Autism Awareness cab and driver for the entire event.
Planning is already underway for next year’s event. One change Sherry anticipates is pushing back the date a couple of months for better weather conditions. His goal is to grow the event with more food trucks, vendors and activities.
Fundraising continues with T-shirts still available at the Buckeye Roofing and Exteriors office, 1990 Baltimore Road.
Any additional funds raised will also be split between Good Sam and the Andrew Jimenez Fund.
Sherry shares this message for everyone.
“When it comes to autism, you are not alone,” he said. “Do not hesitate to reach out for support, a shoulder to lean or cry on or just to vent to. We know firsthand the struggles that come, and we hope with this event we can let everyone know we are here for you.”
