WAUSEON — The Fulton County Crime Stopper program is seeking the public’s assistance in solving a local crime.
Authorities are investigating a breaking & entering and theft that occurred at Tractor Supply, 14400 U.S. 20Alt, Wauseon. On May 24, suspect(s) broke into a secured area and stole 10 Simpson power washers and a Cub Cadet push string weed trimmer. The total value of this loss is $4,439.89.
Anyone with information concerning this crime or any other felony will be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Call Crime Stoppers at 800-25501122, toll free. The call is confidential and anonymous.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.