WAUSEON — The Fulton County Crime Stopper program is seeking the public’s assistance in solving a local crime.

Authorities are investigating a breaking & entering and theft that occurred at Tractor Supply, 14400 U.S. 20Alt, Wauseon. On May 24, suspect(s) broke into a secured area and stole 10 Simpson power washers and a Cub Cadet push string weed trimmer. The total value of this loss is $4,439.89.

Anyone with information concerning this crime or any other felony will be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Call Crime Stoppers at 800-25501122, toll free. The call is confidential and anonymous.

