CLEVELAND — The FBI Northwest Ohio Safe Streets Task Force, Hancock County Sheriff's Office and Findlay Police Department have announced the arrest of an individual in regard to a recent spate of five area bank robberies.
Gage Daniel Shafer Haws was arrested without incident on Feb. 24 by the Findlay Police Department SWAT team at a residence in Findlay, according to a press release received Tuesday. He is being held in conjunction with five area bank robberies dating back to Dec. 31, including two in the Defiance six-county area.
Haws is currently in custody pending a detention hearing Friday in the U.S. District Court, Northern District of Ohio, Toledo.
“Ensuring the public is safe and free from perpetrators who seek to keep the community and businesses on edge through their criminal actions are one of the FBI’s highest priorities,” said Cleveland FBI Special Agent in Charge Gregory Nelsen. “The strength of our partnerships among federal, state and local agencies is reflected in their swift action and careful work to identify and capture the subject.”
Two of the robberies occurred at the Union Bank Co. in Kalida (Feb. 11) and State Bank and Trust Company's Delta branch (Feb. 16).
The defendant also was implicated in the robberies of the Premier Bank branch in Arlington (Dec. 31) and Old Fort Bank in Bettsville (Feb. 2), and an attempted robbery at the First National of Sycamore in McCutchenville (Feb. 10).
The arrest follows a joint investigation involving multiple agencies including the Hancock County Sheriff's Office, Findlay Police Department, Putnam County Sheriff's Office, Kalida Police Department, Seneca County Sheriff's Office, Delta Police Department, Fulton County Sheriff's Office, Wyandot County Sheriff's Office and the FBI.
