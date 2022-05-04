NAPOLEON — An investigation into financial matters concerning the Henry County Transportation Network (HCTN) is underway, not long after the resignation of its director.
Henry County commissioners have asked the county sheriff's office and the state auditor's office to look into those matters, according to Commissioner Glenn Miller.
He announced the news publicly to local media during commissioners' Tuesday morning session, just after meeting with the county's Developmental Disabilities board/HOPE Services officials to discuss a financial issue concerning a contract involving the HCTN and Triangular, a firm that provides supported employment services (SES) for DD clients.
"There is an investigation on multiple levels," said Miller. "We owe the investigation to our taxpayers for doing this. There has been a request for an audit of Henry County Transportation's books, and probably this will be by the auditor of state. That way we get a completely impartial look at the books. And along with that civil investigation the sheriff's office is doing an investigation. There are somewhat some extenuating circumstances ... ."
Last week commissioners began discussing the services program (SES) involving the HCTN which provides transportation for DD clients. Commissioners met Thursday with a representative of Triangular.
"We're discovering things that we're not real happy about, and one of those with the supportive employment services that they're running over there is that there's more outgo than there is income," explained Miller. "And there is no revenue or money through Henry County Transportation that legally can be used to shore that up ... and it's also not commissioners' position to have to do that."
Miller characterized the SES billing system involving the HCTN as having "no accountability." The SES program has been around for some years, but a switch away from HOPE Services as a direct provider was enacted recently due to Medicaid/Medicare requirements, Miller indicated.
He emphasized that commissioners support the SES program — which provides, for example, DD workers who clean the courthouse — but are speaking with the different participants to figure how to compensate for the revenue that's not coming in.
He said approximately $60,000 might be needed to make the program whole.
"Our question to you is how can at least this be made whole until things can be changed around where it can continue because we don't want to see it stop, but we kind of think that it's misplaced," asked Miller. "It was a good pilot program and we signed off on it, however, there was no accountability to us what was going on and or even accountability to the staff of what was or not was going on ... ."
Commissioners have asked HOPE Services to fund the shortfall for now.
In two related matters, commissioners approved two resolutions authorizing Miller to sign 5311 grants for transportation facility funding and sign agreements for specialized funding for the network.
Also Tuesday, commissioners met in executive session to discuss the hiring of an employee.
