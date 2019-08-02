• Paulding County

Author visit:

The Paulding County Carnegie Library will be hosting a meet the author event with former Paulding County resident, Danielle (Pennington) Haas on Aug. 13. Haas’s first book “Bound by Danger” has been published recently, and he will be meeting with the members of the Black Swamp Bookworms at 6 p.m. and with the public from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Call 419-399-2032 for more information.

Load comments