• Paulding County
Author visit:
The Paulding County Carnegie Library will be hosting a meet the author event with former Paulding County resident, Danielle (Pennington) Haas on Aug. 13. Haas’s first book “Bound by Danger” has been published recently, and he will be meeting with the members of the Black Swamp Bookworms at 6 p.m. and with the public from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Call 419-399-2032 for more information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.