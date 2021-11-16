• Paulding County
Author to speak:
On Thursday at 5:30 pm, Eva Sharron Kobee, author of Back to French Lick, will be at the Paulding County Carnegie Library to discuss her book and the writing process. This is an inspirational memoir about faith, the pursuit of dreams, challenges, opportunities, memories and a love that lasts forever and beyond. Don’t miss this chance to welcome this now local author and hear her story.
