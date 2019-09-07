• Henry Coounty

Meet and greet:

In the children's department at Napoleon Public Library, an author meet and greet will be held with Sue Gerken, local author of "Lizzy's Loveable, Laughable Life!" from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Monday. The event is open to the public.

In the adult department at 7 p.m., visitors can hear a presentation by Dave Westrick on renegade Simon Girty.

Load comments