Defiance Public Library hosted a review Monday evening of American’s top sitcoms by author Martin Gitlin.
His presentation was given in chronological order starting with shows from the 1950s and moving through to the mid 2000s.
Gitlin of Cleveland, worked as a sports writer for many years, including working for CBS Sports between 2009-2015, and has authored four books. He said he never watched sitcoms much until the early 1970s and has now written a book on the greats American sitcoms.
Gitlin created his own ranking system and ordered the top 10 American sitcoms. Some of the criteria he mentioned were legacy of the show, how the show is remembered by the larger American population, and how long the show lasted. However, his number 11 pick for TV sitcoms is the “Honeymooners,” which famously only lasted for one season of 39 episodes.
The list of top 10 shows as ranked by Gitlin are “Seinfeld” at number one, “All in the Family” at number two, “Mash” at three, “I love Lucy” at four, the “Mary Tyler Moore Show” at five, “Cheers” at six, “Andy Griffith” at seven and, “The Dick Van Dyke Show” at eight, “Frazier” at nine and “Taxi” at 10.
Some of the trivia Gitlin mentioned in his presentation are listed include:
• In the 1960s sitcoms largely took place in unrealistic worlds and was a form of escapism for the viewers who didn’t want to see reality on the TV.
• “M*A*S*H” was the first TV shows filmed like a movie instead of a standard sitcom from its era. And 120 million people watched the finally for “M*A*S*H,” which remains the most watched TV finally of all time.
• Mary Tyler Moore in “The Dick Van Dyke Show” was the first woman in TV to wear pants.
• “Leave It To Beaver” was considered by Gitlin a groundbreaking TV show because the episodes where focused on kids instead of adults.
One patron who came to the event, Timothy Silva said that if you pause “M*A*S*H” the movie from 1970 that you can see on the sign post outside the Swamp that its says Defiance, Ohio. Silva said this is due to the fact that one of the producers was married to a Defiance local, reportedly a Judith Richards.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.