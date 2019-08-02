NAPOLEON — The month of August was declared Child Support Awareness Month by the Henry County commissioners during the board’s Thursday meeting.
Shannon Jones, director of Henry County Job and Family Services, and Tricia Roth of the Henry County Child Support Enforcement Agency (CSEA) were present at the meeting and presented some county-based statistics.
Currently, Henry County is sixth out of 21 counties in the small-county division for support collections, and third of 21 counties in arrearage collection.
Last calendar year, collections amounted to $4.45 million, with year-to-date collections at nearly $2.3 million.
The county’s current support-collections rate is at 77.06% — surpassing the state’s 70% goal.
The agency logged 1,737 cases as of June 30.
The board passed a proclamation in support of the awareness month.
In other business Thursday, the board:
• met with Henry County Common Pleas Judge John Collier to discuss the state’s budget for probation.
• met in executive session with assistant county prosecutor Katie Nelson to discuss pending litigation. No related action was taken.
• met with Robert Moyers, who attended to discuss the topics of good health and well-being.
• met in executive session to discuss hiring personnel, and again to discuss discipline of a public employee. No related action was taken.
• approved using Job and Family Services income maintenance allocation for the child support enforcement state-match ceiling excess.
• approved using child, family and adult community and protective services allocations for child protective services.
