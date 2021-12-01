AuGlaize Village's train track — a popular feature during public events there — is being refurbished.
The historical park just west of Defiance on Krouse Road features a railroad track that essentially surrounds the grounds in a circle, allowing patrons to take a real-life train ride.
"We have a lot of people ride the train," said Tim Frederick.
During the Village's well-attended Johnny Appleseed Festival in October, the train was popular, but a derailment shut the ride down just before the event concluded. A passenger car slid off the track, but did not tip, causing only minor injuries, according to Frederick.
He said the railroad upgrade was already being planned when this happened, but AuGlaize officials made repair a priority at the expense other projects until the requisite funds are raised.
"Actually, we were already working on it and trying to get it done," Frederick stated. "We knew we had some areas that were in bad shape."
However, he said that is not where the train derailed.
Ameritrack Rail, Frankfort, Ind., has started replacing approximately 300 railroad ties — some of which have been donated — while the track's base also will receive new stone.
According to Frederick, the cost of this work is just under $40,000. However, county commissioners — who own the property and have an operating agreement with AuGlaize Village — are covering the cost (about $15,000) of the 1,100 tons of stone needed, he noted.
Donations are being sought for the remaining $24,000 or so, Frederick explained.
The plan is to spend available funds on the track repair, then use donations to move forward on other tasks later that will get delayed a bit.
"We actually got some money we were going to use for other projects," he said. "Since the derailment we did prioritize, so we are moving forward on it because of that. We put off a couple projects we were wanting to work on. Hopefully, we'll get people to donate and help us to get funding back where we need it."
Donors can send checks to AuGlaize Village at P.O. Box 801, Defiance, OH 43512.
Frederick isn't sure when the project will be completed, as the company may pause this week for another job and to let the soft ground freeze, but said "it'll definitely be done before we open back up in the spring time."
The Village's first scheduled event for 2022 is the settlers' encampment on May 21.
