The future operation of AuGlaize Village is a little fuzzy in the midst of a disagreement about how the history-telling property on Krouse Road is handled.
Owned by Defiance County, AuGlaize Village is operated and maintained largely by Defiance County Historical Society (DCHS) volunteers, while county commissioners have provided the DCHS with some funding and mowing equipment to operate it under terms of a 1975 contract. But county commissioners want a new lease with the historical society in which funding would be discussed on an annual basis, while the organization would be responsible for maintenance.
DCHS members discussed the issue during their monthly board meeting Thursday night, but there was little, if any, support for a new lease with commissioners.
The meeting came just two weeks after commissioners sent the DCHS a letter providing “formal notice” of their intention “to opt out from the tri-annual renewal of the 1975 agreement to manage and develop museum of natural history, pursuant to Section 31 of the same agreement.
“Auglaize Village preserves and provides a unique opportunity to teach younger generations about the way things were in the 1800s to early 1900s. The board (of commissioners) appreciates all of the volunteers/workers that put their time and effort in the family events they have each year and the upkeep of the property.
“It is the hope of the board that both entities can come together and agree on a new lease before the end of the year.”
DCHS members — led by Trish Speiser — do not want a new lease, but a management agreement that would provide for regular funding.
After reading the letter to the board Thursday, she explained that “we continue to take umbrage with it saying a ‘new lease,’ because we do not currently, nor have we ever, had a lease with them for AuGlaize Village.”
Speiser circulated a list of concerns to board members about the commissioners’ desire for a lease, noting — among other things — that “county commissioners want our current management agreement (since 1975) to become a tenancy with a lease agreement.” And, according to Speiser, an updated agreement would shift “the responsibility of all repairs, maintenance, lawn mowing and snow removal” to the DCHS, while offering no funding guarantees.
Commissioners provided the DCHS with $14,000 this year — having contributed an annual amount for years — along with $4,000 toward a part-time education coordinator from May through October.
Beyond the lease/management agreement issue, Speiser noted the need for a long-term funding solution, while finding volunteers has become a problem with “all organizations.”
Even before the lease controversy, she observed that “the sporadic funding has been an issue holding the village back from development.”
Combining two issues — the future of a lease or management agreement and more predictable funding — Speiser wants a 0.25-mill property tax levy for AuGlaize Village’s operation and maintenance to be placed before Defiance County voters.
“And if the voters support it, great,” she told the board. “And if they don’t, then I can see more where the commissioners are coming from, and they don’t feel county government should be supporting this enterprise. I don’t think it’s the commissioners’ decision and I don’t think it’s our decision. I think it’s the Defiance County voters’ decision.”
However, it’s not clear who might place such on the ballot.
Defiance County also has a hotel/motel tax that could be used for tourist-related activities, but no dedicated commitment has been made toward AuGlaize Village.
Contacted prior to Thursday’s meeting, Commissioner Ryan Mack indicated that the lease/contract issue was discussed with Defiance County Prosecutor Morris Murray’s office — which acts as elected officials’ statutory legal counsel — and that office believes the present contract is not valid.
Mack acknowledged the DCHS’ concern about maintenance responsibilities, but added that a new lease would contain a stipulation that “every year in October” organization members inform them what projects they want, and commissioners can work with them.
“We don’t want the place to close down,” said Mack. “... The long and short of it is we want to negotiate. Our hope had been to get an updated lease agreement to work into the future.”
However, the DCHS board seems to be in a wait and see mode, after having expressed no interest Thursday in a lease with commissioners.
Board president Bob Wagner summed up his frustration, when he told the board that “we are not getting anywhere with the commissioners, and they want us to lease the place and take over the place. It’s their place, we’re just volunteers. I don’t think they realize that we use our own equipment. ... We bring our stuff from home to use there, whether it’s tractors or whatever. And they want us to come in and lease that from them, and take all responsibility. I say as long as I’m president, I’m not going to sign (a) lease contract.”
In another matter Thursday, the board nominated Speiser as future president and Cheryl Daniels as secretary. The positions would be considered for approval at next month’s meeting.
Wagner’s term as president is about to end, while Tim Frederick already has replaced Speiser as treasurer following her recent resignation from the position.
