Defiance County Prosecutor Morris Murray shed some light Monday on the ongoing issues surrounding a dispute between county commissioners and a local historical society over AuGlaize Village’s future.
The main sticking point is that commissioners want the Defiance County Historical Society to sign a lease to use the county-owned facility on Krouse Road. But the organization wants to continue with the 1975 “management agreement,” and has no interest in a lease making it responsible for all maintenance and related costs.
As commissioners’ statutory legal counsel, Murray began speaking about the AuGlaize Village issue Monday when Commissioner Ryan Mack suggested officials move into executive session. However, Defiance County Historical Society president Trish Speiser asked commissioners to clarify their position before doing so.
“... could we clarify that you guys understand what we’re asking, and that we just understand we’re on the same page?,” she asked.
Murray recommended receiving that input, with Speiser mentioning several areas of concern.
She said the historical society has “no problem in updating an agreement,” a reference to the 1975 agreement with commissioners when the organization donated the AuGlaize Village property to commissioners. The reason for that move, she said, was it made the likelihood of grants and donations more likely, and the county wanted the group “to develop a park.”
Speiser told commissioners that “what we take issue with is moving from the 45-year position of you paying us a dollar a year to manage the park and develop the museum there to then moving into just becoming a tenant and us paying you a dollar a year. The historical society as a group finds that offensive.”
But Murray noted that “there are problems with the agreement that was drafted back in 1975,” although he said he didn’t “want to get into the legalities of the existing agreement.”
Speiser conceded Murray’s point that a property owner should have a “legally sound” agreement with a property user, but said “we currently have a management agreement.” She compared it to the arrangement commissioners have with the Fort Defiance Humane Society — which operates the county-owned animal shelter on Ohio 15 — but Mack and Murray said there are differences.
Still, Murray noted that the management agreement is like a lease.
And after suggesting future discussions with the historical society’s legal counsel — because “sometimes attorneys can agree to things ... that adverse parties can’t because we can say we agree from a legal perspective” — Murray said “I’m confident that a mutual resolution or agreement can be entered into.”
Speiser added that “aside from the lease versus the management agreement, the issue of us signing a document that says we are now responsible for we all repairs, maintenance, snow removal and grass cutting — which in the old agreement the county is responsible for all those things — shifting all of that onto us in writing we don’t think is fair.”
And she reiterated concerns about funding, believing the commissioners’ annual contribution to the historical society for AuGlaize Village is inadequate. She previously had asked commissioners to place a 0.25-mill property tax levy before county voters for that purpose, but they declined.
Murray indicated that commissioners have authority to place the issue on the ballot, explaining it’s a “policy issue for the board (of commissioners) to decide. ... those are tough calls all the time.”
Earlier, Speiser said “I’m trying to keep this thing from getting any bigger than it already has. We’ve gotten so many donations sent in to us from people that have pockets in this county because they think there’s going to be litigation ... to fight to save the village. I mean my phone has done nothing but ring off the hook. And we’ve gotten plenty of donations that are earmarked for saving the village and we haven’t even started a campaign. So I’m trying to keep this from blowing up.”
In other business Monday, commissioners:
• met with Defiance County Engineer Warren Schlatter for his weekly update.
• received the 2019 registered apiary inspection summary report from the Ohio Department of Agriculture. The report noted 110 apiaries throughout Defiance County, with 18 cases of American foulbrood detected, 210 cases of varroa mite and 177 cases of small hive beetle.
