• Paulding County

Fundraiser set:

The Auglaize Township Fire Department Auxiliary will host its annual soup & sandwich supper from 4-7 p.m. Saturday at the fire station, located at the corner of Ohio 637 and Paulding County Road 169.

A variety of soups and sandwiches will be served as well as pies and other desserts. A freewill offering will be accepted for the meal. Along with the soup & sandwich supper, the auxiliary members will be selling homemade noodles.

