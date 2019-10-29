• Paulding County
Fundraiser set:
The Auglaize Township Fire Department Auxiliary will host its annual soup & sandwich supper from 4-7 p.m. Saturday at the fire station, located at the corner of Ohio 637 and Paulding County Road 169.
A variety of soups and sandwiches will be served as well as pies and other desserts. A freewill offering will be accepted for the meal. Along with the soup & sandwich supper, the auxiliary members will be selling homemade noodles.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.