Pictured here is a photo looking out across the Auglaize River toward the Defiance Library at the old fort grounds. The waters are almost in the roadway at Kingsbury Park. Though the waters in local rivers are up, according to the National Weather Service in Northeastern Indiana, “Into the weekend, the Maumee and Auglaize probably will remain below flood stage,” said Meterologist Amos Dodson. “The Tiffin is flooding in low lying areas,” he added, “but over the next few days the water levels should drop — even with the weekend precipitation.”
