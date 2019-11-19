Defiance County Auditor Jill Little has provided her monthly report for October.
She released the following figures, with October 2018 figures in parenthesis: real estate transfers, 179 (231); conveyance transfers, 78 (79); conveyance fees collected $34,794.90 ($40,920.50); and real estate sales $8,698,623 ($10,230,016).
New applications for the homestead exemption are being accepted through Dec. 30, according to Little.
Those who owned their home as of Jan. 1 may qualify if they are age 65 or over this year, or are totally and permanently disabled (if under the age of 65) and their Ohio adjusted gross income is not over $32,800. An Ohio doctor’s signature is required on the disabled application.
Those who turn 65 in 2019 may sign up now. Those who qualified last year and did not file, can file a late-filer application along with this year’s initial application. Little suggested that “because so much of the information for the program requires information from your tax return, you may want to apply after you have filed your taxes.”
Questions concerning the homestead exemption may be directed to 419-782-1926 or 1-800-675-3953.
Little reminds that dog tags can be purchased beginning Dec. 1.
Little noted that those who have moved since the last time they purchased a tag, and need to update their mailing address, can call the auditor’s office at 419-782-1926. Renewal notices will be mailed out in late November.
