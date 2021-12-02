• Defiance County

Auditions:

On Dec. 6 & 7, from 6-8 p.m., the Huber Opera House, 157 E. High St., Hicksville, will hold auditions for Nunsense. Prepare a one-minute vocal selection and bring your own accompaniment downloaded to phone or on CD. Be prepared to read a part. Contact Julie Hall (juliekhall@yahoo.com) or Chris Feichter (huberoperahouse@outlook.com) with questions.

