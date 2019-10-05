• Henry County
Auditions slated:
Auditions for "Trials, Tribulations and Christmas Decorations" will be held upstairs at Giffey Hall in Ridgeville Corners on Monday and Thursday at 6:30 p.m. Those auditioning do not need to have anything prepared, just come prepared to read from the script.
The plays calls for two men, six women and one girl approximately 10 years old. The show will be directed by Steve Van Sickle. For more information, email Van Sickle at actdramaduo@yahoo.com or call 419-445-0391. This is a production of the Archbold Community Theatre.
