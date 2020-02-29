• Defiance County

Auditions set:

The Huber Opera House and Civic Center, 157 E. Main St., Hicksville, will be holding auditions for a production of "Bad Auditions for Bad Actors," a comedy about a community theater's auditions for Romeo and Juliet.

Audition dates at the Huber are 4-6 p.m. March 8 and 6-8 p.m. March 9.

