A four-wheeler crash Saturday afternoon claimed the life of a local man.
Michael Lucas, 58, 09166 Christy Road, died in the crash around 2 p.m. Saturday at his residence just north of Defiance, according to the Defiance County Sheriff's Office which handled the investigation.
A news release issued by the sheriff's office noted that Lucas had been involved in a single-vehicle ATV accident behind the property on Christy Road. The vehicle rolled over, causing injuries to Lucas who was taken by a family friend to ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital.
He was later pronounced dead at the hospital by the county coroner's office.
The Ohio Highway Patrol's Defiance post assisted at the scene.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.