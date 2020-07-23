A reply brief was filed with the Ohio Supreme Court July 15 by attorneys Gary Crim and Andrew Avellano of Columbus on behalf of James Worley, who was convicted of the murder of 20-year-old Sierah Joughin of Metamora. The reply brief filed seeks the overturning of his convictions and death sentence.
The attorneys are seeking a new trial for Worley, claiming evidence presented at his trial in 2016 was insufficient to lead to his convictions and sentence.
Worley was arrested on July 22, 2016, and later indicted by a Fulton County grand jury on 19 counts related to Joughin’s abduction and murder, including aggravated murder, kidnapping, felonious assault, tampering with evidence and abuse of a corpse.
On July 19 of that year, Joughin disappeared in the evening while riding her bicycle on Fulton County Road 6. Three days later, her body was found in a shallow grave in a cornfield not far from where she was abducted.
Worley was found guilty of 17 of 19 counts on March 27, 2018, and was sentenced to death. His June 3, 2019, execution date was delayed, and he currently remains on death row at the Chillicothe Correctional Institution.
Crim and Avellano assert in the brief that the prosecution failed to meet the standard of an aggravated murder charge, and that the DNA evidence presented was inconclusive as to its ownership. Other faults listed include a jury tainted by pretrial publicity and the mitigating factor of Worley’s mental health.
