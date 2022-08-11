PAULDING — Paulding attorney John DeMuth has filed a motion in Paulding County Probate Court to allow the body of Nancy Eagleson to be disinterred from a local cemetery where she was buried nearly 62 years ago for testing.
PAULDING — Paulding attorney John DeMuth has filed a motion in Paulding County Probate Court to allow the body of Nancy Eagleson to be disinterred from a local cemetery where she was buried nearly 62 years ago for testing.
A hearing is set for Sept. 20 before Judge Michael Wehrkamp, according to a press release issued by the Porchlight Project, a non-profit organization that offers funding for DNA testing and genetic genealogy for Ohio cold cases.
Fourteen-year-old Nancy Eagleson and her five-year-old sister, Sheryl, were walking home from a movie in downtown Paulding around seven p.m. on Nov. 13, 1960 when a driver stopped beside them and asked for directions.
The man grabbed Nancy and forced her into the car in full view of several homes and sped away, leaving Sheryl behind. Sheryl was able to run to a neighbor’s house and give a description of the car. Six hours later, raccoon hunters found Nancy’s body in a clearing about a 100 feet off of a rural road outside of town.
All physical evidence from the case was lost before the advent of DNA and genetic genealogy, so the Eagleson family is hoping that some piece of evidence can still be found by re-examining Nancy’s remains, the press release noted. DNA labs used for genetic genealogy recently have been successful in pulling data from a sample as small as four human cells, it added.
Some of the funding for the exhumation and new DNA testing has already been raised by Eagleson’s family while the remainder will be funded by The Porchlight Project
Jeanne Windsor, an advocate for the Eagleson family was integral in helping DeMuth complete the paperwork for the motion at court. And the online cold case database, Uncovered.com, helps to maintain reports and research related to Nancy’s unsolved murder.
Both Jolynn Rice and Rachael Rosselet at Uncovered have helped the Eagleson family connect with media and law enforcement.
“This exhumation means so much to our family,” says Nancy’s surviving sisters, Sheryl Garza and Merrill Miller. “We have been waiting 62 years for some closure and justice for Nancy. In 1985 we found out Nancy’s physical evidence was lost or misplaced or discarded, so this exhumation may provide the DNA we need to solve her case.”
“14-year-old Nancy Eagleson was abducted from a quiet country road in 1960 and killed short thereafter,” says Nic Edwards, spokesperson for The Porchlight Project. “Her family and the community of Paulding have been searching for answers ever since. This exhumation may be the last chance we have to get those answers and get justice for a little girl.”
Nancy’s family will host a public concert fundraiser Sunday, September 18 at 2 p.m. at the Branch Christian Fellowship featuring former Paulding High School football star, Paul J. Miles, an award-winning songwriter, who will perform a tribute song about Nancy.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.