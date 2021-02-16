Attention snow enthusiasts:
If you have been out and about enjoying the foot of snow northwest Ohio received overnight, feel free to snap some interesting photos and send them to The Crescent-News today. We may be able to use some in our Thursday edition. Whether you're shoveling or your kids are playing in the snowy fluff, shoot a few photos and send them to crescent@crescent-news.com. Thanks in advance.
